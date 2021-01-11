PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the nation still reeling from the ransacking of the Capitol Building, law enforcement across the nation and specifically here in Pittsburgh are preparing for a possible round two — a secondary attack on the final Sunday of the Trump presidency.

This comes after the tracking of chatter on the dark web and mainstream social media sites, calling for extremist right-wing actions across the country, including a call to arms reported in The Washington Post: “REFUSE TO BE SILENCED,” “ARMED MARCH ON CAPITOL HILL & ALL STATE CAPITOLS,” “common folk who are tired of being tread upon,” and “we were warned!”

The Post cites as its source the data analysis group Alethea, which also found posts about an armed action here in Pittsburgh, which were accompanied by a picture of an ammunition stockpile.

Alethea, which did not reply to KDKA’s emails, also reports calls for recruits from an armed militia in Kentucky since the post says “diplomatic efforts have been exhausted.”

In light of these reports, city and county police have each issued statements saying they are preparing for any potential action here, at the same time declining to discuss those preparations.

Still, law enforcement sources say they have little more to go on than what’s been written in the published report.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office says it is keeping their local law enforcement partners in the loop: “The FBI is aware of the report and working closely with our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety by focusing our efforts on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity.”