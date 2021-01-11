Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Students in the Big Beaver Falls Area School District will continue to learn remotely through at least January 19.
In a letter sent to parents and families, Superintendent Dr. Donna Nugent addressed the increased positivity rate and spread of COVID-19 in Beaver County.
The letter says that remote learning will be utilized through January 15.
The district hopes to resume in-person instruction on January 19, following the weekend and the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
