By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler VA is providing free virtual health and wellness classes for veterans.
The VA’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program is making the classes available to veterans who want to stay home and stay healthy this new year.
The classes will be offered by VA Video Connect. Veterans can join a live class every Monday at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
The Butler VA also offers free water fitness classes at the Butler YMCA.
Veterans can register for a class by calling 878-271-6484.
