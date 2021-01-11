Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A federal judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit over the 45th District Senate seat.
Senate Republican leaders refused to swear-in Democrat Jim Brewster last week.
Related stories
- Pa. Sen. Jim Brewster Not Sworn In As State Senate Dissolves Into Chaos Over Contested Election
- Republican State Senate May Refuse To Seat Certified Winner Of Local Race As Legal Battle Continues
- Disputed Pennsylvania State Senate Election May Leave Seat Vacant In January
- State Senate Race Between Jim Brewster And Nicole Ziccarelli May Be Decided In Court
- Ziccarelli Asks Pa.’s Supreme Court To Reconsider Vote-By-Mail Decision; Kelly-Parnell Lawsuit Gets Challenged By Republicans And Democrats
- Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Certain Mail-In Ballots Without Declaration Dates May Be Counted
- State Senate Race Between Democrat Jim Brewster GOP Challenger Nicole Ziccarelli Tied
Brewster defeated Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli by 69 votes.
Ziccarelli challenged that result, saying that certain mail-in ballots without a date on them should not have counted.
The Pa. Supreme Court ruled against her.
You must log in to post a comment.