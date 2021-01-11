CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Senate Republican leaders refused to swear-in Democrat Jim Brewster last week.
Filed Under:Harrisburg, Jim Brewster, Local News, Local TV, Nicole Ziccarelli, Pennsylvania Senate, Pennsylvania Supreme Court

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A federal judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit over the 45th District Senate seat.

Senate Republican leaders refused to swear-in Democrat Jim Brewster last week.

Related stories

Brewster defeated Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli by 69 votes.

Ziccarelli challenged that result, saying that certain mail-in ballots without a date on them should not have counted.

The Pa. Supreme Court ruled against her.

Comments