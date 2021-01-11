BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Days after saying he’s eyeing a run for the U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has raised half a million dollars.

Fetterman tweeted Monday morning, saying 15,000 contributions came in from all 50 states and 63 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Thank you everyone. Thank you. In 72 hours: 15,000 donors. $33 average. 63 of 67 PA Counties. From all 50 States. Over $500,000 raised.@giselefetterman and I are humbled, overwhelmed, and *thankful* beyond words. We are so unbelievably grateful. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qm9pUdg0TF — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 11, 2021

He confirmed he’s exploring a run for the United States Senate next year to KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano Friday afternoon.

“We’re exploring the race,” Fetterman said. “We’re talking about it. We’re taking a look at everything. And that’s honestly where we are at.”

Party primaries to pick nominees are more than 16 months away, but that’s not stopping people from announcing interest in running for office.

Fetterman will not be alone in the Democratic primary. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan from Chester County and Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh are exploring bids too, according to Democratic strategist Mike Minus.

Republican strategist Mike DeVanney told KDKA political editor Jon Delano last week several Republicans are exploring the race including former Lieutenant Governor Jeff Bartos, ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and local Congressman Guy Guy Reschenthaler.

Raising money is key. Reschenthaler already had $760,000 in the bank, Conor Lamb has $862,000 and Houlahan has over $3 million. It took Bob Casey $21 million to win reelection.