By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 70 on Monday morning.
The accident happened along the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Exit 38 (Mon-Fayette Expressway).
Interstate 70 is closed to all Eastbound traffic.
Traffic Delays – Motorists will encounter traffic delays on #PaTurnpike Toll 43 South (Mon-Fayette Expressway) between Exits 36B and Exit 34 due to a road closure on I-70 East. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKARadio @KDKAtraffic @WTAE pic.twitter.com/ozRaRZrhuH
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 11, 2021
It’s unclear what caused the accident or how long the roadway will be closed.
