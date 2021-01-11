CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The accident happened Monday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 70 on Monday morning.

The accident happened along the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Exit 38 (Mon-Fayette Expressway).

Interstate 70 is closed to all Eastbound traffic.

It’s unclear what caused the accident or how long the roadway will be closed.

