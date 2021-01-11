By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A local man with ALS who lost his lawsuit against the NCAA has had his appeal rejected.
Matthew Onyshko is a former firefighter who played football at the California University of Pennsylvania. He says the NCAA did not do enough to protect athletes from concussions.
Onyshko says he developed ALS after suffering brain and spinal cord injuries while playing football at Cal U from 1999-2003.
A Washington County jury found the NCAA was not negligent and thus not at fault for Onyshko’s ALS. An appeals court did not have an issue with that ruling.