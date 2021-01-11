By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,844 new cases of Coronavirus and 186 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

There are 5,338 additional positive cases reported today and 7,506 new cases were reported Sunday.

The Health Department says, “Case counts today are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.”

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 726,154 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

According to the Health Department, the statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4%.

There are currently 5,201 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,062 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 17,853.

There are 3,392,246 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 57,376 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 10,567 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 67,943. Out of total deaths, 9,383 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 20,610 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

