By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen this afternoon.
They say Jamiyah Green went missing from the Carrick area Monday around 1 p.m. She may be in the East End.
Police say she was last seen wearing light-colored jeans and black boots with fur and had a gray/black bookbag.
They describe her as 5-foot-6, weighing 135 pounds. She has black eyes and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.