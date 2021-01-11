PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday kicks off a perennial favorite in Pittsburgh — Restaurant Week. The special week holds a deeper meaning nowadays as many restaurants deal with tough decisions and setbacks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This has been a challenging year for restaurants.

They’ve been forced to close multiple times and when they are open it has been with restrictions because of the pandemic.

Organizers say it will look different at the event that is usually held twice per year, but their commitment to the event is strong.

Their theme will be based on new dishes for the new year.

The event aims to help restaurants facing the challenges of this year.

And their special menu items are designed to help them through these tough times.

Many of the participating restaurants are extending their offers into next week as well.

And they are reminding people to follow health and safety guidelines.

For anyone planning to dine-in, that means wearing a mask.

Around 40 restaurants are participating in the event.

Fore more information and a list of restaurants that will be participating, click here.