PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over following a stunning 48-37 loss to Cleveland.
The Steelers fell behind by four touchdowns in the first quarter and never recovered.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four scores but also threw four interceptions.
Pittsburgh’s defense failed to sack Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield while giving up the most points in a playoff game in franchise history.
The Steelers head into an offseason that could be filled with change.
Several prominent players are heading into free agency and Roethlisberger says he will take his time before deciding whether to return for an 18th season.
