The player had several close contacts.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed their facilities after a positive COVID-19 test, the Post-Gazette reports.

In a statement to the Post Gazette, the Steelers spokesman says their coaching staff, players and other staff members were sent home out of caution after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Steelers’ statement, that player had several close contacts and the team is continuing to work with the league on contact tracing.

The Steelers’ season came to an end Sunday night after a stunning loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski because of coronavirus.