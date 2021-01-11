By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed their facilities after a positive COVID-19 test, the Post-Gazette reports.

#Steelers close facilities. Remember they just played #Browns two games in a row. Would be a problem if they had short week before trip to #Bills. But of course that trip ended on the first snap of last nights game — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 11, 2021

In a statement to the Post Gazette, the Steelers spokesman says their coaching staff, players and other staff members were sent home out of caution after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

From Steelers PR guy @SteelersPRBurt: "We have sent home our coaching staff, players and other staff members out of caution after we had one player test positive for COVID-19 that included several close contacts. We will continue to work with the NFL on contact tracing." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 11, 2021

According to the Steelers’ statement, that player had several close contacts and the team is continuing to work with the league on contact tracing.

The Steelers’ season came to an end Sunday night after a stunning loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski because of coronavirus.