PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are bottom feeders no more.

Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and the Browns collected their first playoff victory in 26 years with a 48-37 romp over Pittsburgh.

Kareem Hunt added two touchdown runs for the Browns.

Cleveland was playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski due to COVID-19.

It hardly mattered as the Browns raced to a quick 28-0 lead then turned aside a Pittsburgh second-half rally.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns but also threw four interceptions.

 

