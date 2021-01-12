By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating after shots were reported fired in Pitcairn early Tuesday morning.
Police say that Allegheny County dispatchers were notified of a report of shots fired around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday along 3rd Street in Pitcairn.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man with an injury to his leg.
He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery.
Allegheny County Police detectives will continue to investigate.