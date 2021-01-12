By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has learned that he received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine while participating in the trial.

“It’s official: I’m vaccinated,” the county executive tweeted Tuesday morning.

It’s official: I’m vaccinated. This morning, I visited the clinic where the work for the Moderna trial has been going on and learned that I had received the vaccine. My role in the trial is not at end. Today, the team took blood and will do so again in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/4pZIgDIwoT — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Fitzgerald) January 12, 2021

He signed up to join the trial last summer, saying he chose to put his trust in Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen, Dr. Judith Martin and the team at the UPMC Pittsburgh Vaccine Trials Unit.

He received his first shot on Sept. 2 and got his second on Sept. 30. He says he experienced mild symptoms that were gone within 24 hours.

“While I suspected all along that I had received the vaccine because of those symptoms, it was gratifying to learn that I had received the vaccine,” he said in a statement.

He says his work isn’t done, and the team took his blood today and will do so again as they check for antibodies and immunization strength.

“I’m so proud of Dr. Martin and the entire team that has been involved in this work. On each visit, I’m reminded of a championship team in a playoff run. Each person, no matter the job, is enthusiastic and excited to be involved and part of this process,” said Fitzgerald.