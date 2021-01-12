By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new Coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 481 are confirmed from 1,761 PCR tests. There are 213 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 99 years with a median age of 39 years. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 3 to Jan. 11, with 21 tests more than a week old.
There have been 3,599 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,104. The newly-reported deaths happened from Dec. 4 to Jan. 10 and involve one person in their 50s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, one in their 80s and four in their 90s. Of those deaths, nine were associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 61,769 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
