ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Carlisle’s Bridal is more than 100 years old and proudly displays the title of “America’s Oldest Bridal Salon.” It’s a staple in the Pittsburgh bridal industry.

“My great, great grandmother started the business back in 1888 on East Ohio Street on the North Side,” said owner Jan Winner.

While the location has changed, the heart behind the business has not.

“It’s a very gratifying business to help someone. You figure when people get married and have children, those are really the most important things of their life and I get to help them with one of those,” Winner said.

Through tears, Winner has a hard time coming to terms with a recent decision.

“My grandmother and great grandmother during the Great Depression, they sold their house, hocked their jewelry, their china, everything to keep the store afloat. They had a tough time back then, but they did it,” Winner said.

But with no approval of grant funding or PPP loans, the pandemic is the end to this 133-year-old business.

“I want to make sure I have everything settled and everyone has their gown they ordered and we go out with my family’s name intact,” Winner said.

This store will be the fourth to close its doors in just the one Ross Township plaza in the last year. Winner said the doors will permanently close at the end of February.