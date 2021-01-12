By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A coach within the North Hills High School boys basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says that the coach was last with the boys varsity team on Saturday, January 9.
The coach started developing symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday, January 10, was tested, and received a positive result on Monday, January 11.
As a result, the team’s roster of 12 players and one staff member have been advised to quarantine.
The team is currently shut down and as of now, is scheduled to resume on January 20.