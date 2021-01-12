By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI office in Pittsburgh says it has interviewed a person in Pittsburgh who indicated there may be protests in the area leading up to Inauguration Day.

FBI Pittsburgh announced Tuesday that officials are aware of the report and interviewed the “Pittsburgh based individual” who was “cited in the report.”

“At this time, we are not aware of any related threats in our region, which includes Western Pennsylvania and the State of West Virginia. The FBI takes all threats seriously and fully investigates each threat that comes into either our National Threat Operations Center or an FBI Field Office,” the release said.

The FBI says it continues to work closely with law enforcement and urges the public to remain vigilant.

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Public Safety said it is “preparing” for potential protests in the city around Inauguration Day.

In an article published by the Washington Post on Saturday morning, they reported that there are protests already being planned in Pittsburgh through social media.

Law enforcement sources told KDKA that they have little more to go on than what’s been written in the published report.