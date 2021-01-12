By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf and health experts stressed the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine at a virtual briefing Monday.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are really an important tool in our fight against COVID-19, but they’re only going to be effective if Pennsylvanians actually get vaccinated,” said Wolf.

Wolf says the vaccines are free and they’ve been thoroughly researched. He says it’s a myth that they’ll give you COVID as the vaccines don’t contain live virus, but some people do have minor side effects for a few days.

“If you hear a rumor about COVID vaccines or see something online that concerns you, please take a few minutes to verify the information before you get worried,” Wolf said.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the number of vaccines distributed by the federal government in the state is reaching one million.

In Pennsylvania, more than 311,000 people have been vaccinated, including over 250,000 people who received their first shot and about 30,000 who are considered fully vaccinated.

The governor says he’s not going to jump in line to get a shot, but he will when it’s his turn.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.