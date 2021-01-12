WASHINGTON (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, says President Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions in last Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In his first Pittsburgh television interview since that event, Casey told KDKA political editor Jon Delano that it’s not just the president who is at fault for what happened.

Who bears responsibility, even in a small way, for precipitating the violence that led to the deaths and destruction at the Capitol last week?

“Within just a few short days, the president was able to radicalize a group of Americans to march into the Capitol and cause all the destruction we saw and threaten people,” said Casey on Tuesday.

Donald Trump must be impeached and convicted by Congress, says Casey, for inciting his followers to attack the Capitol.

“The danger he poses by further incitement, the best way to do that, of course, is impeachment and removal,” Casey said.

Casey was asked about the view that it’s a waste of time to hold the President accountable.

Delano: He’s going to be out of office in just a few days. Why go through this exercise? What’s your response to them?

Casey: Well, the worry is that this is a president who has crossed every line. Every time we thought there was a line he would not cross, he has crossed it.

“He’s only got a few days, but he can do a lot damage in a few days. And he does have access to nuclear weapons,” Casey added.

Casey says members of Congress who tried to overturn Pennsylvania’s legitimate and certified election must also be held accountable.

“At a minimum, for Senators and House members who voted this way, there should be some kind of censure,” Casey said.

Casey said that includes U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler, who both voted not to count the ballots of Pennsylvanians.

“Those who supported this effort supported the efforts to overturn the results of a presidential election based upon a lie, a total abject falsehood that was meant not just to mislead but to mislead and incite people to take the action they took this past week, which is an act of violence and terrorism,” says Pennsylvania’s senior senator.

KDKA reached out to both Kelly and Reschenthaler. Kelly calls Casey’s rhetoric “irresponsible” and insists the state’s no-fault mail-in ballot is unconstitutional. No response yet from Reschenthaler.