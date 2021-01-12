By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Planning Commission has approved a Target store at the old Kaufmann’s building downtown, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Target confirmed in July it had plans to come to downtown Pittsburgh.
Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, told KDKA earlier this summer it would be one of Target’s smaller format urban stores, where product selections are geared towards the needs of the neighborhood it’s located in.
The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the store will be 22,000 square feet.
There will be a primary entrance on Smithfield Street and a secondary entrance on Fifth Avenue, both of which already exist.
Macy’s took over the building when it acquired Kaufmann’s department store in 2005. It was then announced in 2015 that Macy’s would close, and the iconic retail space has since been long empty.