(KDKA)- The Steelers were knocked from the playoffs on Sunday night by the Cleveland Browns 48-37, ending their hopes of a return to the Super Bowl.

The night began in stunning fashion with the Browns scoring 35 first half points off of four Steelers turnovers before holding off a second half comeback attempt to earn the win.

After the game, the emotions of Steelers fans varied across the spectrum from anger to sadness to turning a hopeful eye towards next season.

One fan took the loss particularly hard, deciding to take out his television with a ladder in the aftermath of the game.

WARNING: Video Contains Explicit Language

While the video of that fan has drawn plenty of attention across social media, he wasn’t alone in his feelings about the game. Another video posted to Twitter saw a family birthday party for a man who had just turned 30 during the game, leaving members of the family in varying states of stunned quiet.

My die hard Steelers fan brother just turned 30 and my family decided to celebrate at his place… @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/C7GtCxNOaY — hey guys its nicole (@ncuervo7) January 11, 2021

The dead-eyed stare at the television is likely how many fans felt watching last night’s game play out. While there’s plenty of blame to go around for the team’s performance, one fan posted a video saying he’s no longer a fan, holding a lighter to a Ben Roethlisberger jersey.

I’m no longer a Steelers fan pic.twitter.com/LzDhbiM3hG — carlos (@pg13_akacarlos) January 11, 2021

The reaction from fans wasn’t all negative however. Several took to Twitter to express their thanks to the team and their hope for next season.

As a long time @steelers fan, this pic breaks my heart. @_BigBen7 gave it all to his team and the fans, and he should be thanked for that.

So, although we are all still a little shell-shocked, I hope fans remember he is a real person with real feelings. 🖤💛🏈 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/6ynVn7MasY — Cubsfan1127 (@cubsfan1127) January 11, 2021

One last thing: you guys have made this year for me as a #steelers fan incredible. This has been my escape, and thanks to all of you there was light in some of my toughest days. Thank you and #herewego — Ellie Finnerty (@elliefinnerty) January 11, 2021

Despite my team’s self-induced implosion last night— scientific evidence that the sun did indeed come up this am. @steelers #NFLPlayoffs #NextYear pic.twitter.com/bbb9QGLG6W — Mark Browning (@jmbrowning27) January 11, 2021

The 2020 season may be a particularly tough one to process as the team jumped out to an 11-0 record before losing five of its final six games including the Wild Card game on Sunday.

Questions about the roster and cap implications loom as the offseason begins. But, for now, fans are all dealing with their emotions in different ways.