CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
James Cowan was apprehended on Tuesday as he arrived at an apartment complex in Tennessee, police said.
Filed Under:Butler County, Caitlyn Kaufman, Devaunte Hill, James Cowan, Local TV, Nashville, Tennessee

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE, TN (KDKA) — Police in Nashville have apprehended a second suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse and Butler County native who was shot and killed while driving to work in December.

Nashville Police say 28-year-old James Cowan was arrested on Tuesday as he arrived at an apartment complex in Tennessee.

Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 440 in Nashville on Dec. 4, police said in a release. The Butler County native worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

(Photo Credit: Clarion University)

Devaunte Hill, 21, was arrested by SWAT officers in December at his East Nashville apartment. Police at the time said the bullets from his gun matched the shell casings found near Kaufman’s wrecked SUV.

Cowan is being charged with criminal homicide.