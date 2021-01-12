By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (KDKA) — Police in Nashville have apprehended a second suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse and Butler County native who was shot and killed while driving to work in December.
BREAKING: James Cowan, 28, the 2nd suspect in the 12/3 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, was just apprehended as he arrived at a Hickory Hollow Place apt complex. MNPD undercover detectives, TBI & ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a Sidco Dr motel. pic.twitter.com/HDggVYJYp7
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2021
Nashville Police say 28-year-old James Cowan was arrested on Tuesday as he arrived at an apartment complex in Tennessee.
Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 440 in Nashville on Dec. 4, police said in a release. The Butler County native worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Devaunte Hill, 21, was arrested by SWAT officers in December at his East Nashville apartment. Police at the time said the bullets from his gun matched the shell casings found near Kaufman’s wrecked SUV.
Cowan is being charged with criminal homicide.