By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall for certain types of dog and cat food is expanding.
Midwestern Pet Foods is extending its recall to more than 1,000 lots of Sportmix and two other brands of foods.
The company says the foods contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, which is a toxin produced by a certain type of mold that can grow on grains.
Midwestern Pet Foods Voluntarily Expands Recall of Pet Food for Aflatoxin Health Risk https://t.co/UnH8f6vMJE pic.twitter.com/xZBQ0oEzLF
— U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 12, 2021
The recalled products include:
- Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
- Pro Pac Performance Puppy
- Splash Fat Cat 32%
- Nunn Better Maintenance
- Sportstrail 50
- Sportmix Original Cat 15
- Sportmix Original Cat 31
- Sportmix Maintenance 44
- Sportmix Maintenance 50
- Sportmix High Protein 50
- Sportmix Energy Plus 44
- Sportmix Energy Plus 50
- Sportmix Stamina 44
- Sportmix Stamina 50
- Sportmix Bite Size 40
- Sportmix Bite Size 44
- Sportmix High Energy 44
- Sportmix High Energy 50
- Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5
- Sportmix Premium Puppy 33
The FDA says it’s aware of more than 70 deaths and 80 illnesses in pets that have eaten the affected products.
The symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. If your pet is experiencing any of these after eating the recalled food, you are urged to take them to the veterinarian immediately.
For much more information, including a full list of Lot Numbers, visit the FDA’s website here.
No illnesses have been reported in humans.