By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State police seized $45 million worth of illegal drugs last year.
Police ended 2020 by seizing more than $15 million worth of drugs in the fourth quarter. Among the seizures were about 130 pounds of cocaine, 107 pounds of heroin, 804 pounds of processed marijuana and 401 pounds of meth.
Throughout the whole year, over 300 pounds of cocaine and nearly 230 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were confiscated.
Troopers also collected 805 pounds of prescription medicines as part of its drug take-back program in 2020’s fourth quarter.