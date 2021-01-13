By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 670 new Coronavirus cases and 74 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 383 are confirmed from 1,942 PCR tests. There are 287 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 95 years with a median age of 39 years. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 15 to Jan. 12, with 11 tests more than a week old.

There have been 3,711 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those patients, 763 have needed care in the ICU and 287 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,178.

Of the 74 newly-reported deaths, five patients were in their 50s, seven were in the 60s, 15 patients were in their 70s, 25 were in their 80s, 20 were in their 90s and two patients were over 100 years of age.

The Health Department says the dates of death range from Dec. 4 to Jan. 8 due to a backlog in reporting.

Forty-nine of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 62,439 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

