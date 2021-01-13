PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s Health Director acknowledged frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at a weekly briefing Wednesday.

The county has yet to move into its second phase of getting shots in arms. They’re stuck on phase 1A of the vaccination, while the rest of us wonder when we can get our shots.

There are a couple of factors holding up the pace. First of all, phase 1A covers medical workers.

No surprise here, Allegheny County has a lot more medical workers than most other counties because of our health networks.

The other problem is supply. The county can’t predict when more vaccine will get here.

The hope is shots will soon be given to that next group, phase 1B.

“I know people continue to be frustrated with what feels like a very slow process,” said Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen. “And I get it. When you are waiting for a shot that can change your life, potentially save your life, that shot couldn’t come fast enough.”

They hope to begin phase 1B soon. That will focus on everyone 75 and older. They also hope to include people over 65 with chronic conditions.