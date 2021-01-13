By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office is confirming they have open cases against protesters from Southwestern Pennsylvania in the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week.

However, they say they are looking to identify others and asking for the public’s help in doing so.

They are accepting tips from the public and digital media showing rioting and violence at the Capitol building and in Washington, D.C., from last Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/nU0ycS2jto to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/tn3QYJO4aS. pic.twitter.com/m2NDhAr7xo — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) January 11, 2021

On Tuesday, the FBI says they interviewed someone here in Pittsburgh who claimed that there might be protests in the area leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

According to agents, the report took place over the weekend, and since the interview, investigators say they are not aware of any related threats in western Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

Regardless, the FBI says they are keeping their eyes out for anyone who might be causing violence and is working closely with state, local and federal authorities.

If you have any information, photos or videos that could be relevant to their investigations into the riots at the Capitol, the FBI is urging you to get in touch with them. You can call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) or visit this link to do it electronically.

