By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for Hampton High School!
A new ranking and study from U.S. News & World Report named Hampton the number one school in the Pittsburgh region.
Hampton also makes the list for schools in Pennsylvania, coming in seventh place and in the 415 schools across the United States.
U.S. News & World Report took into account student performance on state-required testing, graduation rates, and how well students are prepared for college and higher education.
Hampton scored a 97.71% on the publication’s rankings.