WASHINGTON (KDKA) – House Democrats are planning on voting today to impeach President Donald Trump.

At this point, it’s possible that President Trump could become the only president in history to be impeached twice.

As for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, so far, he has made no decisions as impeachment talks continue. There are reports that his silence on the matter opens the option of supporting the move.

During President Trump’s first impeachment, McConnell spoke out harshly against the Democratic Party.

Locally, Congressman Conor Lamb and Senator Bob Casey have supported impeaching President Trump.

As for Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey, he has not signaled support of impeachment but has called on President Trump to resign and said he has “committed impeachable offenses.”

Meanwhile, four Republican House members say they will join with Democrats to impeach.

They include, Fred Upton of Michigan, along with the third-highest ranked Republican house member, Liz Cheney of Wyoming. She announced her support with Congressmen John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

CNN is reporting as many as 20 or more Republicans could vote yes today.

