By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man will spend 3 1/2 to seven years in prison for stealing from an 82-year-old woman in Ross Township.
Steve Mitchell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Prosecutors say he distracted the woman while another person stole the safe from her house in 2015.
Police say the safe contained $140,000 in cash and another $30,000 in savings bonds.
Mitchell is currently serving a sentence of 10 to 20 years for his role in a series of distraction burglaries in 2016.