MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Mt. Lebanon woman received a special sendoff on Wednesday, the night before she is scheduled to have her second brain surgery in less than a year.

Cara Snyder is a mother of two young boys and was diagnosed with breast cancer over two years ago. The cancer metastasized to her brain, but the 41-year-old is all about staying positive.

“The tumor started growing back and so we’re going to resect it again tomorrow with all good, positive vibes,” she said.

As she walked out her front door Wednesday night, she was greeted by a yard full of people holding candles and singing “Lean On Me.”

“Tears of joy,” Snyder said. “I feel so loved and supported on my journey.”

The event was coordinated by 412 Thrive, a new local non-profit organization that creates a community for people with breast cancer or genetic mutations.

“Cara is all about love and light and positivity, and we wanted to show her support,” said Samantha Moatz, 412 Thrive’s co-founder.

Moatz, a cancer survivor herself, says some of those who showed up for Snyder on Wednesday drove over an hour. Others did not even know Snyder, but it’s the power of the community.

It was a small effort that meant the world to Snyder, whose smile you could see through her mask.

“I love everyone,” she said. “I’m just so blessed and lucky to be on this planet earth.”

