By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,619 new cases of Coronavirus and 349 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 741,389 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,204 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,060 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 18,429.

There are 3,416,372 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 58,177 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 10,867 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 69,044. Out of total deaths, 9,793 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 21,017 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: