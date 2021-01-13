By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is advising students who are traveling to campus or nearby communities to plan to arrive beginning Jan. 29 for the spring semester.

On Wednesday, Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office provided an update on the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 19. Pitt says students should shelter in place for at least seven days before traveling to campus.

Campus students will return in a phase, cohort-based arrival on Jan. 29, Jan. 31, Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.

“Pitt will provide one COVID-19 test through Quest for all students returning to our campus communities in order to maximize a safe return. The test should be taken and returned to Quest on the first day of the seven-day shelter-in-place period prior to travel to campus. Students should register for the test to be delivered to their current location as soon as possible,” Pitt’s Medical Response Office said.

Pitt says students who live in on-campus university housing must test negative to enter university housing. After arriving, Pitt says all students should shelter in place, leaving only for essential trips, for at least 10 days.

“A university-wide shelter-in-place period will begin on Friday, Jan. 29 on all campuses. The shelter-in-place period will remain in effect until the CMRO advises that it is safe to lift, but will be in place at least 10 days after the last cohort arrives,” Pitt’s Medical Response Office said.

The shelter in place will last through at least Feb. 15 in Pittsburgh and at least Feb. 10 at the regional campuses.

“Throughout the move-in process, the CMRO will closely monitor student health and campus conditions and may pause or revise the arrival schedule at any time,” Pitt said.

Pitt says all campuses will continue to use the Flex@Pitt educational model. Click here for more on the university’s arrival plan.