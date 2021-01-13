By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will be eliminating its Friday print edition, the union that represents the paper says.
The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh was told the Post-Gazette will stop printing on Fridays at the end of February. The Post-Gazette will only be publishing a printed newspaper on Thursdays and Sundays.
In August 2018, the Post-Gazette cut Tuesday and Saturday editions. In 2019, the Post-Gazette eliminated printing on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Post-Gazette unions were notified today that the company plans to cut the Friday print edition from their already diminished printing schedule. This will leave the readers of Pittsburgh with only two days of print per week.
Here is a copy of the letter that we received today, indicating that February 26 will be the last printed Friday edition of the Post-Gazette. #OurPaperOurPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/RyAmKT8EpF
The paper will continue to publish a daily digital edition.