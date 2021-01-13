CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The paper will continue to publish a daily digital edition.
Filed Under:Local TV, Newspaper Guild Of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will be eliminating its Friday print edition, the union that represents the paper says.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh was told the Post-Gazette will stop printing on Fridays at the end of February. The Post-Gazette will only be publishing a printed newspaper on Thursdays and Sundays.

In August 2018, the Post-Gazette cut Tuesday and Saturday editions. In 2019, the Post-Gazette eliminated printing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The paper will continue to publish a daily digital edition.