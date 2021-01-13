By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 84-year-old woman.
Police say Shirley Stoltz was last seen driving her car at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday in New Alexandria. She did not arrive at her destination in Mount Pleasant, police say.
She was driving a light gray Chrysler Town & Country with the Pennsylvania tag DRD0035. Police describe her as 5-foot-6 with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory Greensburg PSP
Call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/8ORktIIkUP
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 13, 2021
Call the Greensburg PSP at 724-832-3288 with any information.