By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Tim Lester has died at the age of 52.
Eastern Kentucky University announced Lester’s death on Tuesday. Lester played four seasons with the Colonels and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
The EKU Football family is heartbroken by the passing of Tim Lester. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/NDWIojaIpE
— EKU Football (@EKUFootball) January 12, 2021
Lester was drafted in 1992 by the Los Angeles Rams and played four seasons with the Steelers from 1995-98. He was known as “The Bus Driver” because he was the lead fullback for Jerome Bettis.
THIS is so sad, as Tim was #TheBusDriver Lead fullback for @JeromeBettis36 Tim was also a friend who was a repeated guest on our shows on @KDKA #RIP #TooYoung only 52 years old https://t.co/PVg78DY5OU
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 12, 2021