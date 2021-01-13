CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Tim Lester has died at the age of 52.

Eastern Kentucky University announced Lester’s death on Tuesday. Lester played four seasons with the Colonels and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Lester was drafted in 1992 by the Los Angeles Rams and played four seasons with the Steelers from 1995-98. He was known as “The Bus Driver” because he was the lead fullback for Jerome Bettis.