By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Republican West Virginia senator who marched to the U.S. Capitol last week says he hopes President Donald Trump “calls us back.”
State Sen. Mike Azinger called the pro-Trump crowds “inspiring and patriotic.”
Democrats in the West Virginia State Senate are criticizing Azinger for refusing to condemn the violence.
More than a dozen lawmakers from at least nine states joined the crowds that day, including West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who resigned Saturday as he faces charges of entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he live-streamed himself with rioters.