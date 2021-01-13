By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Wilkinsburg council voted to censure Mayor Marita Garrett for failure to fulfill her duties.
Six of nine council members voted to censure Garrett Jan. 6.
A press release from the borough Wednseday says Garrett was deemed derelict in her duties as mayor because she has only attended three public meetings, misled the public about her role to make decisions over police matters and jeopardized the well-being of residents and officers with misinformation.
Garrett posted a statement on her Facebook page after the vote, saying “I will not let their continuous antics suppress my resolve in serving my community.”
She says the council’s claims are baseless and says the censure is “an empty gesture from Council expressing their disapproval.”