By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local businesses were ordered to close due to violating COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.
The Allegheny County Health Department said that violations were observed at Reese’s Super Club in Duquesne and The Warehouse in Allentown.
Meanwhile, four restaurants in western Pennsylvania were ordered to close by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture for their defiance of indoor dining restrictions.
Those restaurants included Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel in Washington County, Tunnelton Inn in Indiana County, and Sharky’s Café, and Tin Lizzy’s in Westmoreland County.