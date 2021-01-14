By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 499 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 298 are confirmed from 1,277 PCR tests. There are 201 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 11 months to 105 years with a median age of 43 years. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 23 to Jan. 13 with 26 tests more than a week old. The health department says it’s investigating six tests reported from November and refers any labs with routine delays to the state for follow-up.
There have been 3,735 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,181.
Of the three newly-reported deaths, one person was in their 60s, one was in their 80s and one was in their 90s. All three deaths happened Jan. 12. One death was associated with a long-term care facility.
There have been 62,938 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
