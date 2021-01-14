CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A man was found shot and killed inside a home in Wilkinsburg.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are assisting Wilkinsburg Police with a fatal shooting investigation.

Just after 3:00 a.m. police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of Wright Street. Once on the scene, they found an adult male had been shot inside a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives began an investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

