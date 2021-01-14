By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is asking state lawmakers to release $145 million to help struggling small businesses.

The governor says the state Legislature has to approve the funding before it can be turned into grants for businesses.

Since the start of the pandemic, my administration has provided more than $525 million in relief for businesses and non-profits including: 💼 Loans for small businesses

👩‍💻 Grants for historically disadvantaged businesses — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 12, 2021

“Delaying now when the funds are already there, they’ve already been provided, only harms working people of Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “Again the money is available. It’s here and our businesses can’t afford to wait.”

The governor says much more money will be coming for small businesses in the form of CARES Act funding from the federal government.

Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman released a statement, saying in part: