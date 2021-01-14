By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA screeners and Allegheny County Police confiscated a gun at the main checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday morning.
According to county police, around 7:15 a.m., TSA screeners observed a loaded, .22 caliber handgun inside of a passenger’s carry-on luggage at the main security checkpoint.
Allegheny County Police were alerted to the finding and it was determined the woman had a valid concealed carry permit and left the gun in her bag.
County police confiscated the gun and notified the FBI.
The woman was allowed to fly and no charges are expected at this time.