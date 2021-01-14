PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In times like these, we can all use a fuzzy, four-legged friend to put a smile on our face. It’s also in times like these, when Humane Animal Rescue’s CEO Dan Rossi said some necessary changes needed to happen.

“The rebrand is the result of us really looking at who we are and wanting to better represent that to the community,” said Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh CEO Dan Rossi.

A new logo, with a new message, and a new name. The logo was changed even on the organization’s transport van that has rescued around 1,500 animals from all over the country in 2020 alone.

“We have an exciting new logo, a tweak of our name by adding ‘of Pittsburgh’ to it. We are a Pittsburgh-based organization and want to be Pittsburgh proud and highlight our partnerships like the City of Pittsburgh and animal care and control,” said Rossi.

Rossi said it was much needed after merging with the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society and the Animal Rescue League many years ago.

“Over the past four years, post merger, we really identified who we are. We evolved our services so it was time to evolve our look and image and branch to match,” said Rossi.

Some services provided are animal adoption, which Rossi said have skyrocketed during the pandemic. He doesn’t see it changing anytime soon.

“Our big struggle is having animals to adopt because the demand is so much higher this year. It’s a good problem to have,” said Rossi.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh will also be putting the new signage up on its buildings.

It’s starting with the North Side location first, and will be doing the same thing to its location in Homewood and its Wildlife Center next week.