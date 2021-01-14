By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of Pittsburgh icon Fred Rogers, has died, according to Fred Rogers Productions and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation. She was 92.

#BREAKING: Fred Rogers Productions and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation confirm to KDKA the wife of Fred Rogers, Joanne Rogers, has passed away. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 14, 2021

The couple was married for 50 years before Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood fame, died in 2003 of stomach cancer at the age of 74.

The City of Pittsburgh calls Mrs. Rogers one of our “favorite neighbors.”

One of #Pittsburgh’s favorite neighbors. Joanne & Fred forever changed our city. Thank you for your dedication to @FredRogersPro, @wqed, our children, & our community. pic.twitter.com/5Umt981RwG — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) January 14, 2021

Fred Rogers Productions has released this statement on Mrs. Rogers passing:

“Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions. Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.”

After his death, Mrs. Rogers carried on his legacy of promoting kindness and understanding and making this a better world for children.

(2/2) Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. pic.twitter.com/aPx9mGwhzc — Fred Rogers Productions (@FredRogersPro) January 14, 2021

In 2019, she was given the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s 2019 Elly Awards.

Steeltown said that Joanne preserved her husband’s legacy while also helping young filmmakers learn about film and media.

RELATED STORIES:

She has also been a very visible figure recently.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as her husband, was released in 2019.

Of the movie, she said, “I loved it. I think Tom is a genius, almost. I want to give credit — Tom Hanks has gotten lots and lots of good press and he deserves every bit of it.”