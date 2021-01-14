By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – JuJu Smith-Schuster says he does not want to go to a large market to keep building his brand.
Smith-Schuster responded to a clip from the Pat McAfee show on Twitter that claimed he “allegedly” wanted to leave Pittsburgh.
“Sources tell me this is completely 100% false lol,” Smith-Schuster tweeted.
The Pat McAfee show followed up with another tweet on their video, saying they were referring to a snippet from a Post-Gazette article by Gerry Dulac, who cites sources that indicate Smith-Schuster “would like to play in a major market where he could expand his off-field brand and burgeoning social-media presence.”