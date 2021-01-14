FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man already accused of murder and kidnapping now faces hundreds of new charges related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of a teenager.

Already facing charges of killing William Stewart III and kidnapping a 15-year-old in February 2020, Keith Bradshaw faces more than 600 counts related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of someone younger than 16 years old. Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower calls the allegations “worse than horrific.”

Bower filed charges against Bradshaw after an investigation revealed the 32-year-old from Everson allegedly raped the teen prior to the alleged killing of Stewart. Bower said, “There was no escape” from the abuse.

“This young man endured it for three months, four months at the minimum,” he added.

For his part, Bradshaw denied any claims of abusing the victim in the past.

Bower told KDKA that the young man is doing as well as can be expected in the wake of his ordeal.

“It’s very difficult for the young man. And expressing what happened is somewhat difficult,” Bower said.

Bradshaw remains in the Fayette County Jail on the previous homicide charges. His preliminary hearing on the latest counts is Friday.