By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,175 new cases of Coronavirus and 313 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 748,564 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,069 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,035 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 18,742.

There are 3,427,975 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 58,577 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,010 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 69,587. Out of total deaths, 9,823 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 21,217 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: